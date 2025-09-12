Sadyr Japarov meets with Security Council Secretaries of OTS members

On September 12, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov received the heads of delegations participating in the fourth meeting of the Security Council Secretaries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Bishkek.

The meeting was attended by Security Council Heads Baktybek Bekbolotov (Kyrgyzstan), Ramil Usubov (Azerbaijan), Gizat Nurdauletov (Kazakhstan), Okay Memiş (Türkiye), Viktor Makhmudov (Uzbekistan), as well as OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

Discussions focused on regional and international security, including countering terrorism, cybersecurity, and strengthening cooperation among Turkic states.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the OTS, the country has made every effort to further strengthen cooperation among member states.

«Our cooperation covers a wide range of areas — from foreign policy, trade, energy, and green economy to tourism, digitalization, and even space research. And this partnership continues to expand. Today, the Organization of Turkic States has taken a prominent place in the architecture of regional and international stability,» the president said.

He recalled key documents adopted within the organization, including the Turkic World Vision 2040 and the OTS Strategy for 2022–2026, which laid the foundation for close cooperation in security, coordinated actions in combating terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, and organized crime.

«Kyrgyzstan has always sought peaceful and diplomatic resolution of conflicts. We are convinced that this approach is the foundation of true partnership and sustainable development,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

He also expressed confidence that today’s meeting would give new impetus to cooperation among the member states and make an important contribution to strengthening stability across the Turkic world.

For their part, the Security Council Secretaries of OTS member states praised Kyrgyzstan’s high level of chairmanship and its efforts to expand cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations.

They also expressed readiness to deepen strategic interaction between the relevant institutions of OTS member countries.