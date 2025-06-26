Kyrgyzstan participates in 20th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries

Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Baktybek Bekbolotov took part in the jubilee, 20th meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Beijing. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The heads of the delegations were welcomed by Vice Chairman of the PRC Han Zheng.

Baktybek Bekbolotov noted that, in addition to terrorism and extremism, unresolved wars and political crises continue to pose threats such as proliferation of illegal trafficking in weapons, ammunition, and drugs, as well as the activities of transnational organized crime.

«Security challenges also include the increased spread of radical ideological views and concepts, which have a particularly strong influence on young people, as well as the use of the Internet to promote terrorism and extremism,» the Security Council Secretary said.

Following the 20th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO member states, a protocol was signed.

The next meeting will be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2026.