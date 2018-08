A serviceman of Kant airbase, who hit a woman with a child by car, was dismissed from his post. The airbase informed 24.kg news agency.

Examination reportedly showed that the serviceman did not have any drugs, psychotropic substances or alcohol in his blood.

«At the moment, the culprit of the traffic accident is on the territory of the military unit under guard. He was dismissed from post until the end of the investigation. The serviceman himself believes that the traffic accident occurred because he was distracted from the road,» the airbase commented.