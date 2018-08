A serviceman of Kant airbase hit a woman with a child by car in Lebedinovka village of Chui region. Road Safety Department for Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred on August 27 at about 00.30.

«The man was driving Hyundai Tucson car and hit a woman with a child. The three-year-old boy was hospitalized in a serious condition, and his mother died on the way to the hospital,» the traffic police said.