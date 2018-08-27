18:28
USD 68.60
EUR 79.33
RUB 1.01
English

Three Kyrgyzstanis to take part in Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan friendship marathon

A marathon, in which three Kyrgyzstanis: Satvaldy Khusanov, Zulumbek Khabibullaev and Kursanbek Sydykov participate, started in Osh city. They intend to cover the distance to Tashkent. The press service of the office of the plenipotentiary representative of the Kyrgyz government in Osh region reported.

Two of the participants are pensioners: Satvaldy Khusanov is 74 years old, and Zulumbek Khabibullaev is 69 years old. The third participant is younger — he is 48 years old. Three marathon runners accomplished Osh-Bishkek distance earlier. This time they will run 340 out of 540 kilometers. The remaining 200 kilometers pass through mountain passes, so they will cover them by car.

Kyrgyz security forces officers will accompany the athletes to the border with Uzbekistan, then — the Uzbek. In addition, doctors will be also nearby.

The goal of Dostuk (friendship) marathon is to strengthen the unity between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
link:
views: 53
Print
Related
Uzbekistan bans import of potatoes from Kyrgyzstan
Barak exclave in Osh may be transferred to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan to compile list of songs recommended for weddings
SRS takes money from Uzbek citizens for accelerated registration in Issyk-Kul
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Uzbekistan killed in workplace
Terrorist from Uzbekistan detained in Kyrgyzstan
President of Uzbekistan to pay visit to Kyrgyzstan
Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan exempted from all taxes
Tashkent – Tamchi flight canceled
Kyrgyzstan plans to complete delimitation of borders with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
Popular
Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered in Bishkek
All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital All got poisoned clients of Ak-Keme hotel discharged from hospital
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains Storm warning: Drop of temperature, rain, snow in mountains