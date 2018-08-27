Three Kyrgyzstanis to take part in Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan friendship marathon

A marathon, in which three Kyrgyzstanis: Satvaldy Khusanov, Zulumbek Khabibullaev and Kursanbek Sydykov participate, started in Osh city. They intend to cover the distance to Tashkent. The press service of the office of the plenipotentiary representative of the Kyrgyz government in Osh region reported.

Two of the participants are pensioners: Satvaldy Khusanov is 74 years old, and Zulumbek Khabibullaev is 69 years old. The third participant is younger — he is 48 years old. Three marathon runners accomplished Osh-Bishkek distance earlier. This time they will run 340 out of 540 kilometers. The remaining 200 kilometers pass through mountain passes, so they will cover them by car.

Kyrgyz security forces officers will accompany the athletes to the border with Uzbekistan, then — the Uzbek. In addition, doctors will be also nearby.

The goal of Dostuk (friendship) marathon is to strengthen the unity between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.