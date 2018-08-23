18:06
Bishkek and Ashgabat become sister cities

The agreement between the city administrations on the establishment of twinned relations was signed today in Ashgabat by the heads of the city administrations Aziz Surakmatov and Shamukhammet Durdylyev during the state visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Turkmenistan.

In total, 11 bilateral documents have been signed, including agreements between the governments on trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation; on elimination of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion with respect to income taxes; on cooperation in the prevention of emergencies and elimination of their consequences, and others.

Recall, Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays a state visit to Turkmenistan. The sides signed the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Tomorrow, on August 24, Sooronbai Jeenbekov will take part as an honored guest in the summit of the heads of states — founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.
