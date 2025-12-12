Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat

A forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality is taking place in the country.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Ashgabat on December 11 and is participating in the international forum.

It is reported that the Presidents of Armenia, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Uzbekistan also arrived in Ashgabat to take part in the event.