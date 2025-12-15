Ibraev reveals how much electricity Kyrgyzstan imports from Turkmenistan

Following the first official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan, agreements were reached covering a wide range of issues, from gas supplies to electricity imports. Danil Ibraev, member of the Presidium of the Business Council of the Eurasian Economic Union and President of the Kyrgyz Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, announced on Birinchi Radio.

He noted that the two countries are currently developing close cooperation in the energy sector.

«Currently, Kyrgyzstan imports approximately 5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from Turkmenistan, which allows to cover domestic shortages amid increased demand,» Danil Ibraev said.

According to him, the cooperation is purely commercial in nature and is carried out on market terms.

«This is not about gratuitous aid, but about the purchase of electricity. In the future, Kyrgyzstan is ready to consider reverse supplies on mutually beneficial terms,» ​​he added.