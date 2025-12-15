12:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.10
English

Ibraev reveals how much electricity Kyrgyzstan imports from Turkmenistan

Following the first official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan, agreements were reached covering a wide range of issues, from gas supplies to electricity imports. Danil Ibraev, member of the Presidium of the Business Council of the Eurasian Economic Union and President of the Kyrgyz Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, announced on Birinchi Radio.

He noted that the two countries are currently developing close cooperation in the energy sector.

«Currently, Kyrgyzstan imports approximately 5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from Turkmenistan, which allows to cover domestic shortages amid increased demand,» Danil Ibraev said.

According to him, the cooperation is purely commercial in nature and is carried out on market terms.

«This is not about gratuitous aid, but about the purchase of electricity. In the future, Kyrgyzstan is ready to consider reverse supplies on mutually beneficial terms,» ​​he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/354606/
views: 112
Print
Related
Turkmenistan may supply textile raw materials to Kyrgyzstan’s garment industry
Sadyr Japarov's working visit to Turkmenistan concludes
Sadyr Japarov addresses forum dedicated to Turkmenistan's neutrality
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Sadyr Japarov meets with President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Sadyr Japarov arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit
Turkmenistan ready to share experience with 12-year school system
Cabinet submits new electricity tariffs until 2030 for public discussion
Kyrgyzstan's electricity imports from Russia decreases by 3.1 percent
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan agree on mutual electricity supplies
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
15 December, Monday
12:23
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan issues permit for 35-story buildings Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan issues permit for 3...
12:08
Ibraev reveals how much electricity Kyrgyzstan imports from Turkmenistan
12:01
Turkmenistan may supply textile raw materials to Kyrgyzstan’s garment industry
11:47
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 1.6 trillion soms following 11 months of 2025
11:37
Fire breaks out at Aziz market in Bishkek