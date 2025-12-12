Sadyr Japarov arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Ashgabat at the invitation of Turkmenistan’s leadership. The presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and other officials.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty warmly welcomed him and recalled with particular fondness his summer visit to the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake, emphasizing the atmosphere of genuine friendship between the countries.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation and expressed their readiness to engage actively both bilaterally and within multilateral formats.

As part of the visit, Sadyr Japarov will take part in an international forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust (2025), the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality.