Sadyr Japarov meets with President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

Head of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat. The press service of the leader of Kyrgyzstan reported.

They discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan-Turkmenistan interaction, including energy cooperation. They noted the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation and the high level of political dialogue between the two countries.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the Turkmen side’s readiness to further strengthen relations of mutual interest.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated the President and the Turkmen people on these historic dates: the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality. He invited Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to pay official visits to the Kyrgyz Republic at any time convenient for them.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that a number of significant international events are planned in Kyrgyzstan for next fall and invited Serdar Berdimuhamedov to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and attend the 6th World Nomad Games as a guest of honor.

He placed particular emphasis on developing partnerships in transport and logistics and noted the importance of the full functioning of international multimodal corridors across the two countries’ territories.

In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening strategic cooperation and expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation in all mutually beneficial areas.
