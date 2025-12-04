President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Pakistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Pakistan for a state visit. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state’s plane landed at Nur Khan air base.

«He was welcomed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and other officials. A 21-gun salute was fired in honor of Sadyr Japarov’s arrival,» the statement reads.

During his visit, the president will hold bilateral talks with Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and meet with Speaker of the National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman of the Senate (Upper House of Parliament) Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The parties will discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation in all key areas of mutual interest, as well as prospects for the further development of Kyrgyzstan-Pakistan relations.