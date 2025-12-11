Turkmenistan ready to share experience with 12-year school system

Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan discussed the development of 12-year school education, the Ministry of Education reported.

According to the ministry, the head of the ministry, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, met with Bayramgul Orazdurdieva, Deputy Chair of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Science, Education, Health, and Sports, as part of the international conference «The Role of Women in Modern Society: Developing International Cooperation to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.»

During the meeting, the parties discussed education development, strengthening social and family policies, and the role of women, and exchanged experiences in implementing 12-year school education.

«This year, the first graduation ceremony took place in the 12-year system, which was introduced in 2014. We can exchange experiences in this area,» Bayramgul Orazdurdieva said.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva noted that 12-year education was introduced in the country in September 2025. «Among Central Asian countries, Kyrgyzstan has become second to Turkmenistan. As part of this, state standards have been completely updated,» she added.

It’s worth noting that in the 2025/26 academic year, students in grades 1, 2, 5, and 7 transitioned to the 12-year curriculum in Kyrgyzstan. Textbooks for the new curriculum are still being printed, and there’s a shortage of teachers.