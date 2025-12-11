19:06
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.11
English

Turkmenistan ready to share experience with 12-year school system

Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan discussed the development of 12-year school education, the Ministry of Education reported.

According to the ministry, the head of the ministry, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, met with Bayramgul Orazdurdieva, Deputy Chair of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Science, Education, Health, and Sports, as part of the international conference «The Role of Women in Modern Society: Developing International Cooperation to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.»

During the meeting, the parties discussed education development, strengthening social and family policies, and the role of women, and exchanged experiences in implementing 12-year school education.

«This year, the first graduation ceremony took place in the 12-year system, which was introduced in 2014. We can exchange experiences in this area,» Bayramgul Orazdurdieva said.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva noted that 12-year education was introduced in the country in September 2025. «Among Central Asian countries, Kyrgyzstan has become second to Turkmenistan. As part of this, state standards have been completely updated,» she added.

It’s worth noting that in the 2025/26 academic year, students in grades 1, 2, 5, and 7 transitioned to the 12-year curriculum in Kyrgyzstan. Textbooks for the new curriculum are still being printed, and there’s a shortage of teachers.
link: https://24.kg/english/354281/
views: 128
Print
Related
Eurasia Kyrgyzstan signs memoranda with three leading universities
China allocates 15 scholarships for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan reaches 50 percent
Over 650 schools implement inclusive practices in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan automates licensing process for private schools
Tashkent State University of Law: Advancing Legal Education, Global Recognition
Film lessons on bullying and environment created for teenagers in Kyrgyzstan
Two reservoirs in Turkmenistan completely dry up due to drought
President of Kyrgyzstan grants special status to Public Administration Academy
About 60% of working-age population in Kyrgyzstan lacks professional education
Popular
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week 42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15 Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15
11 December, Thursday
18:10
Turkmenistan ready to share experience with 12-year school system Turkmenistan ready to share experience with 12-year sch...
16:29
Interior Ministry and U.S. Embassy discuss strengthening security cooperation
16:21
Bishkek City Court upholds verdict in Rita Karasartova case
15:16
Teenager fatally hit by car in Osh, driver detained
15:09
Detention of activist Aibek Tenizbai reported