Sadyr Japarov's working visit to Turkmenistan concludes

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov has concluded his working visit to Turkmenistan, which took place on December 11–12, the press service of the President reported.

During the visit, Sadyr Japarov had a one-on-one meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The leaders discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan—Turkmenistan cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

On the second day of the visit, the Head of State took part in a solemn flower-laying ceremony at the Neutrality Monument in Ashgabat. He also participated in the International Forum Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future, dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Alongside other heads of state, Sadyr Japarov delivered a speech at the forum.

In his address, he emphasized that the two countries share a common task of jointly strengthening peace, preventing conflicts, and promoting sustainable development.

He also noted that the Kyrgyz Republic consistently supports international efforts aimed at enhancing stability.

Upon completing his working visit to Turkmenistan, Sadyr Japarov returned to Bishkek on December 12.
