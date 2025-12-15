12:41
Turkmenistan may supply textile raw materials to Kyrgyzstan’s garment industry

Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan are discussing the expansion of cooperation in the light industry and agriculture sectors. Danil Ibraev, a member of the Presidium of the Eurasian Economic Union Business Council and President of the Kyrgyz Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, reported on Birinchi Radio.

He noted that the parties are currently discussing the supply of textile raw materials from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan, where garment production is planned to be launched at local enterprises, with finished products to be sold both on the domestic market and abroad.

According to Danil Ibraev, although Turkmenistan is not a global leader, it produces significant volumes of cotton. The sides are discussing how to organize cotton supplies to Kyrgyzstan and develop textile production domestically.

The possibility of mutual agricultural supplies is also being considered. At present, tomatoes are supplied from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan, while Kyrgyzstan exports potatoes to Turkmenistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/354603/
views: 115
