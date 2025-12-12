17:06
Sadyr Japarov addresses forum dedicated to Turkmenistan's neutrality

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed the International Forum «Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future.» The event is dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust (2025), the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality.

In his address, the head of state, on behalf of the Kyrgyz Republic and on his own behalf, congratulated the fraternal Turkmen people on the 30th anniversary of the country’s permanent neutrality. He noted that Turkmenistan’s neutrality policy has ensured domestic political stability, public harmony, and created a solid foundation for the country’s progressive social and economic development.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan highly values ​​Turkmenistan’s contribution to regional processes and to strengthening the energy security of Central Asia and neighboring regions.

He also noted that the large gas and energy projects implemented by Turkmenistan contribute to increasing the sustainability of energy supplies, expanding markets, and creating additional opportunities for mutually beneficial economic cooperation.
