Financial police transfer other 7.4 million to account for fighting corruption

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes has transferred money to the Single Deposit Account to fight corruption. The press service of SSCEC reported.

According to it, it has transferred 7,410,504 soms to the account. Earlier, SSCEC had already transferred 143,377,228 soms. Thus, the financial police had already transferred to the account 150,787,732 soms.

Recall, the Single Deposit Account was opened on July 3, 2018 to account and accumulate funds received from compensation for damage caused to the state within criminal cases, by economic and official crimes.
