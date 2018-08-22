Oleg Pankratov explains zero GDP growth

The Economy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov explained today at a press conference why GDP was not growing.

According to him, the economy of the republic depends on the work of the gold mining enterprise Kumtor. Its indicators affect GDP growth.

«In the first half of last year, Kumtor worked actively in the rock bed with a high content of gold. GDP growth reached 6.2 percent. In the second half, it moved to the rock bed with a low gold content. Because of this, we remained at zero level of GDP growth,» said Oleg Pankratov.

He added that if Kumtor worked according to the announced forecasts, we would see GDP growth of 2.5-3 percent at the end of the year.