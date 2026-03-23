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EDB forecasts growth of Kyrgyzstan's GDP by 9.3 percent in 2026

Kyrgyzstan’s economy has demonstrated steady growth dynamics at the beginning of this year. In January-February, the country’s GDP increased by 8.8 percent year-on-year. According to updated forecasts from Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) analysts, the figure will reach 9.3 percent by the end of 2026.

The main driver of the economic recovery was the acceleration of industrial production. Industrial output in February rose to 14.7 percent, compared to 12.5 percent in January. Key factors in this growth included:

  • an 11.1 percent increase in the production of primary metals;
  • a 1.8-fold increase in metal ore production.

Domestic demand also remains a solid foundation for development. The wholesale and retail trade sector grew by 11.4 percent, while investment in fixed assets increased by 8.4 percent.

However, EDB analysts warn that to maintain this momentum, the country needs a major modernization of its energy infrastructure. Network wear and tear, reaching 70 percent, and a shortage of generating capacity could become a bottleneck for further industrial growth.
link: https://24.kg/english/367125/
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