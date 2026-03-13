Kyrgyzstan’s GDP may exceed forecasts and reach $32 billion by 2030

Kyrgyzstan’s economy is showing steady growth and may surpass previously projected indicators. Choro Seitov, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the country’s GDP was initially projected to reach $30 billion by 2030, but preliminary estimates suggest it could grow to $31–32 billion.

For comparison, at year-end 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reached 2 trillion soms, equivalent to about $22.5 billion, while GDP per capita amounted to approximately $3,000.

The economy is currently expanding at a rate of around 8.5 percent. The main drivers of growth include the construction sector, services, industry, and transport.

Investment in fixed capital is increasing by 18–20 percent, fueled by large-scale projects in energy, healthcare, and the mass construction of social housing.

As for inflation, it exceeded 9 percent last year. The target for the current year is 5.7 percent, although the forecast may be revised. Prices are influenced by both external factors, such as logistics and global prices for products like oil and sugar, and domestic factors, including weather conditions and the size of cultivated areas.

Choro Seitov noted that strong economic growth has led to an increase in the wage fund, which in turn creates pressure on prices. To curb inflation, the National Bank plans to keep the discount rate at its current level. This measure is expected to encourage citizens to save more rather than spend, helping stabilize the market during a turbulent period.