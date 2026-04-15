Kyrgyzstan's GDP exceeds 428 billion soms since start of 2026

Based on preliminary estimates for January — March 2026, the gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 428,576.9 billion soms. Compared to January — March 2025, it increased by 10.1 percent, the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

GDP growth accelerated over the month—at the end of February of this year, it amounted to 8.8 percent.

The service sector accounted for over 50.4 percent of total GDP, commodity production industries for 33.2 percent, and net taxes on products for 16.4 percent.

Who is leading in industrial growth?

The main sectors that drove industrial growth compared to January—March 2025 were:

chemical production—3.1 times;

wood, paper, and printing production—1.7 times;

pharmaceutical production — 1.6 times.

The top three remained unchanged over the month. Only the second and third positions changed places.

What’s happening with prices?

Consumer price and tariff growth in January—March (compared to December 2025) amounted to 3.3 percent. In annual terms, inflation reached 11 percent.

Since the beginning of 2026, price increases have been observed across all major categories, namely: