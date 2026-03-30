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EAEU combined GDP grows from $2.6 trillion to $3 trillion

The combined GDP of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased from $2.6 trillion to $3 trillion in 2025. Growth was also recorded in agricultural output and industrial production. The figures were announced at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Shymkent on March 26–27.

According to the report, intra-union trade is expected to reach $95 billion by the end of 2025.

Participants reviewed a report by the Eurasian Economic Commission on the macroeconomic situation in EAEU member states and proposals to ensure sustainable economic development.

Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Kazakhstan demonstrated significantly higher growth rates than global averages, posting 11.1 percent, 7.2 percent, and 6.5 percent respectively. Key drivers of economic expansion included services, construction, and strong domestic consumption, supported by record-low unemployment levels.

The report noted that coordinated measures by national central banks and the EEC helped contain inflationary pressures across the EAEU. As a result, the average annual inflation rate in the union declined from 9 percent to 6.5 percent. This was achieved through monetary policy measures in member states and the introduction of tariff concessions on imports of food and energy resources at the EAEU level.

In 2026, intra-union trade is projected to grow by 6.3 percent, reaching $101.1 billion. To support this growth, member states are implementing systemic measures to remove trade barriers, harmonize non-tariff regulations and administrative procedures, and develop the EAEU’s integrated information system. The union is also working on establishing unified rules for cross-border e-commerce.
link: https://24.kg/english/367972/
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