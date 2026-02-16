17:02
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP totaled 125.7 billion soms in January 2026

According to preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) in January 2026 amounted to 125,718.1 billion soms. Compared to the same period in 2025, it increased by 9 percent, the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

GDP growth at year-end 2025 was 11.1 percent.

According to the National Statistical Committee, the largest share of GDP — more than 52.3 percent — was accounted for by the services sector, which is 1.3 percent higher compared to December 2025.

At the same time, goods-producing industries accounted for 30.7 percent, while net taxes on products made up 17.0 percent of GDP.

Compared to January 2025, the share of construction increased by 25.7 percent, industry by 12.7 percent, and agriculture by 3.5 percent.

The main sectors driving industrial growth in January 2026, compared to the same month of 2025, were the production of:

  • wood and paper products, printing activities — up 1.8 times;
  • rubber, plastic products and construction materials — up 1.7 times;
  • chemical products — up 38.9 percent;
  • transport equipment — up 36.1 percent;
  • refined petroleum products — up 21.1 percent.

Consumer prices and tariffs in January 2026 increased by 0.8 percent compared to December 2025. Prices of food products and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1 percent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products by 0.8 percent, non-food goods by 0.5 percent, and tariffs for services provided to the population by 0.7 percent.
