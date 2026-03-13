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Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026

According to preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) for January — February 2026 amounted to 264,052.5 billion soms. This represents an 8.8 percent increase compared to January — February 2025. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

GDP growth slowed slightly over the month, reaching 9 percent in January 2026.

The service sector accounted for over 49.9 percent of total GDP, while commodity production accounted for 31.1 percent and net taxes on products — for 19 percent.

The main sectors that drove industrial production growth compared to January — February 2025 were:

  • chemical production (3.1 times); pharmaceuticals (1.7 times);
  • rubber and plastic products, building materials, wood and paper products, and printing products ( 1.6 times);
  • transport vehicles (by 42.4 percent).

Consumer prices and tariffs increased by 1.9 percent in January—February (compared to December 2025).

Year-on-year inflation reached 9.7 percent.

Since the beginning of 2026, the largest price increases have been seen in:

  • tariffs for services provided to the population—by 3.6 percent;
  • alcoholic beverages and tobacco products—by 2.2 percent;
  • food and non-alcoholic beverages—by 2.1 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/365935/
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