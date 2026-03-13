Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 264 billion soms since beginning of 2026

According to preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) for January — February 2026 amounted to 264,052.5 billion soms. This represents an 8.8 percent increase compared to January — February 2025. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

GDP growth slowed slightly over the month, reaching 9 percent in January 2026.

The service sector accounted for over 49.9 percent of total GDP, while commodity production accounted for 31.1 percent and net taxes on products — for 19 percent.

The main sectors that drove industrial production growth compared to January — February 2025 were:

chemical production (3.1 times); pharmaceuticals (1.7 times);

rubber and plastic products, building materials, wood and paper products, and printing products ( 1.6 times);

transport vehicles (by 42.4 percent).

Consumer prices and tariffs increased by 1.9 percent in January—February (compared to December 2025).

Year-on-year inflation reached 9.7 percent.

Since the beginning of 2026, the largest price increases have been seen in: