Daniyar Amangeldiev: Kyrgyzstan's GDP approaches 2 trillion soms

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev spoke at a roundtable discussion on regional development and digitalization of public administration.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP approached 2 trillion soms by the end of 2025, almost double the 2022 figures.

Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized that balanced growth remains a priority, and should be felt across all regions of the country. «We are moving to a unified management cycle: planning, budgeting, implementation, and monitoring. This system must operate digitally and be integrated at the central and local levels,» he stated.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers placed particular emphasis on the state-run automated system Sanarip Aimak, which creates a unified digital space for territorial governance and facilitates interdepartmental data exchange.

He noted the support of international partners, including the UK government and the World Bank, in implementing the «Effective Governance for Economic Growth» project.

In conclusion, Daniyar Amangeldiev stated that the transition to data-driven governance will improve the quality of life for citizens across the country.