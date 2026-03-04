Construction sector GDP reaches 438.5 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan

In 2025, the volume of gross domestic product (GDP) in the construction sector of Kyrgyzstan reached 438.5 billion soms. The figure was announced by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev at a meeting of the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that in 2019, this figure was only 58.5 billion soms. Thus, in six years, the industry has grown eightfold.

The main achievements of the sector are as follows:

since 2021, the state has allocated more than 170 billion soms to construction;

with these funds, workers have completed the construction of 936 social facilities;

capital investments in social infrastructure have grown from 2.7 billion soms in 2021 to 13.2 billion soms in 2025.

Before the meeting, the head of the Cabinet inspected the construction site of the new building of the Republican Center for Certification in Construction in Bishkek. Adylbek Kasymaliev also familiarized himself with the department’s new vehicle fleet and mobile construction laboratories, which are intended for subordinate units.

Despite the successes, the head of the Cabinet pointed out a number of systemic problems. He instructed the ministry to focus on the following tasks:

accelerate the development of the draft Urban Planning Code and update the legislative framework;

to strengthen control over the use of citizens’ funds in the construction of apartment buildings;

to reduce bureaucratic procedures and ensure transparency of work.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev assessed the ministry’s work as good, noting the high potential for further development.