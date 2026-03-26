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Authorities aim to double Kyrgyzstan’s GDP by 2030 — Minister of Economy

The country’s authorities aim to double Kyrgyzstan’s GDP by 2030. Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, a five-year development program is currently being implemented. It provides for doubling the country’s gross domestic product by 2030. The updated national development program was adopted in June 2025 and approved by the president. The document outlines economic policy priorities through 2030.

According to preliminary results for last year, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP has already reached approximately $22 billion. Meanwhile, per capita GDP exceeded $3,000. By 2030, the plan is to increase it to $4,000—$4,500.

The country’s priority areas of development are:

  • industry;
  • energy;
  • transportation and logistics;
  • sustainable tourism;
  • organic agriculture and support for small and medium-sized businesses.

Bakyt Sydykov noted that a number of measures are already being implemented, including the introduction of a moratorium on business inspections.

«The main goal is to support small and medium-sized businesses, whose share in the economy continues to grow,» he said, noting that in 2024, small businesses accounted for 42–43 percent of the economy, and by the end of 2025, that figure reached 51 percent.

The moratorium on business inspections provides for the suspension of inspections by most government agencies until the end of 2026. However, inspections by the tax and customs services will continue.

The measures are aimed at reducing the administrative burden on businesses and improving the effectiveness of dialogue between small and medium-sized businesses and the government.
link: https://24.kg/english/367532/
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