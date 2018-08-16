12:50
At least 294 tons of agricultural products returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan

At least 294 tons of agricultural products have been returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2018. Kazakhstan returned trucks with food products to Kyrgyzstan 47 times. The reason is that the products from the Kyrgyz Republic do not pass the phytosanitary control of the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to the Eurasian Economic Commission, from January to April 2018, imports from the EEU countries to Kyrgyzstan increased, while the exports declined. For the first four months of 2018, the volume of imports from Russia exceeded exports three times — goods for $ 102 million were exported to Russia, imported — for $ 351 million.

Kyrgyzstan officially became a member of EEU on August 12, 2015.
