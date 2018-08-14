19:49
Barak exclave in Osh may be transferred to Uzbekistan

Barak exclave, located five kilometers from the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border in Osh region, may be transferred to Uzbekistan in exchange for an equivalent land area of Uzbek territory. The Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Baiysh Yusupov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, only the talks are ongoing, the issue is not clearly resolved.

«The residents of the exclave want to join their state. We are working on this issue. A decision will be made if both sides reach a consensus, and it will be followed by ratification in parliament. The commission works, studies the opinion of the population, representatives of both sides meet. However, this is a long process,» Baiysh Yusupov said.

Recall, the exclave Barak belongs to Kara-Suu district of Osh region and is located five kilometers from the border of Kyrgyzstan on the territory of Uzbekistan. The inhabitants of the exclave experience great difficulties when crossing the state border.
