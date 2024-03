Suspect in a robbery was detained in Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, a citizen of Uzbekistan, 33, contacted the police and said that unfamiliar people had deceived him and brought him to Aravan district.

«Threatening with death, they demanded money from the man. One of the attackers inflicted knife wounds. After beatings and threats, the citizen of Uzbekistan was forced to transfer them $5,000,» the statement says.

The Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region opened a criminal case under the article «Robbery». One of the suspects was detained. The search for the remaining participants in the crime is underway.