A 21-year-old Kyrgyzstani died in St. Petersburg (Russia). The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

The young man drowned in a pond. The deceased is a native of Nookat district, Osh region.

«On the day of his death he had a rest in a park with his friends. The countrymen and father of the deceased were provided with the necessary assistance in sending cargo 200. Documents for sending the body to Kyrgyzstan have been drawn up. It will be sent to Osh city on August 14,» the Embassy said.