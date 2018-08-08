President plans to create council for work with compatriots - investors

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov intends to create a council under the president, which will work with compatriots-investors on an ongoing basis. The head of state stated this today at Mekendeshter Forum. The Information Policy Department of the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that there were successful compatriots, who have achieved a lot in business. They intend to invest in large projects in Kyrgyzstan and attract serious investments into the economy of the republic.

«Such patriots need a single platform for solving problems and achieving common goals. I consider it advisable to create a council called on to work on an ongoing basis with compatriots — investors,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov and stressed that the state would always support the compatriots.