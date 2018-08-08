15:29
USD 68.13
EUR 78.94
RUB 1.07
English

President plans to create council for work with compatriots - investors

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov intends to create a council under the president, which will work with compatriots-investors on an ongoing basis. The head of state stated this today at Mekendeshter Forum. The Information Policy Department of the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that there were successful compatriots, who have achieved a lot in business. They intend to invest in large projects in Kyrgyzstan and attract serious investments into the economy of the republic.

«Such patriots need a single platform for solving problems and achieving common goals. I consider it advisable to create a council called on to work on an ongoing basis with compatriots — investors,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov and stressed that the state would always support the compatriots.
link:
views: 32
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan divides compatriots into robbers and creators
President accepts invitation of Rosa Otunbayeva to compatriots’ forum
KR not render humanitarian assistance to compatriots in emergency situations
Migration growth forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek becomes sports capital of Asia
Bishkek hosts Industrial Forum "Media Toptoo”
Kyrgyzstan develops program to support compatriots
Businessmen from Sri Lanka, Taiwan and 8 other countries to arrive in Bishkek
Prime Minister Sapar Isakov urges to think about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Creation of comfortable conditions for citizens - priority task of government
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway