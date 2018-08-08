SCNS suppresses smuggling of cigarettes in Batken region

Employees of the State Committee for National Security suppressed smuggling of cigarettes from Tajikistan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Smuggling has been prevented in the territory of Lyailyak district of Batken region. Law enforcers detained motor vehicles Honda Stepwgn and Toyota Estima and found 40,000 packs of cigarettes by famous companies during a search.

«As a result of the illegal import of tobacco products without payment of customs duties, the damage amounted to 1,556,602 soms. The total cost of the detained cargo is 2,400 million soms. Criminal cases under the Articles «Production, storage, import and sale of products subject to compulsory excise taxation without excise duty stamps» and «Smuggling» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic were opened. An investigation is underway,» SCNS informed.