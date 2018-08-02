Civil activists demand to cancel elections of mayor in Bishkek

«We sent an appeal to the president, prime minister and the CEC to cancel the elections of mayor scheduled for August 8,» Kalicha Umuralieva, head of Nashe Pravo NGO (Our Right), told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, such a decision was made following the round table discussion «Elections of the mayor and deputies of the City Council.»

«We believe that the elections should be declared invalid because of the absence of alternative candidates. These are not the elections but an appointment when there is only one candidate,» she said.

Recall, activists also appealed to the deputies of the Parliament with a request to initiate amendments to the electoral legislation and to stop the elections to City Councils on party lists.