15:33
USD 68.02
EUR 79.46
RUB 1.09
English

Civil activists demand to cancel elections of mayor in Bishkek

«We sent an appeal to the president, prime minister and the CEC to cancel the elections of mayor scheduled for August 8,» Kalicha Umuralieva, head of Nashe Pravo NGO (Our Right), told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, such a decision was made following the round table discussion «Elections of the mayor and deputies of the City Council.»

«We believe that the elections should be declared invalid because of the absence of alternative candidates. These are not the elections but an appointment when there is only one candidate,» she said.

Recall, activists also appealed to the deputies of the Parliament with a request to initiate amendments to the electoral legislation and to stop the elections to City Councils on party lists.
link:
views: 92
Print
Related
Documents of candidate for mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov registered
Prime Minister not to put up candidate for mayor of Bishkek
Bishkek mayor elections. Aziz Surakmatov submits documents to TEC
Majority coalition of BCC nominates Aziz Surakmatov for mayor of Bishkek
Taalaibek Sarybashov becomes mayor of Osh city
Osh city mayor to be elected on July 18
CEC: No direct elections of mayors in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek mayor instructs to complete reconstruction of capital's parks by July 6
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Recep Erdogan on his reelection
Parties should have opportunity to get ready for elections in advance
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus