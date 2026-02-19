18:26
Bishkek Mayor demands demolition of structures, restore fountain on Chui Avenue

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, together with members of the Urban Development Council, inspected construction work on a section of Chui Avenue, paying particular attention to the preservation of the fountain and green areas.

During the inspection, the mayor stated that the structure being built next to Aichurek Central Department Store (TSUM) does not comply with the approved preliminary design and urban development standards.

«We demand that the structures be dismantled and the green and fountain areas be restored to their original appearance. The city’s aesthetics and public spaces must be protected,» the mayor emphasized.

According to him, the developer’s proposed volume of work and architectural design are practically impossible to implement as stated without damaging the fountain area. Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that the City Hall had previously sent a letter to the Ministry of Construction requesting that the Old Bishkek project be verified for legality and compliance with the approved documentation.

Despite explanatory meetings and comments, construction continued. In this regard, the mayor ordered a temporary suspension of roofing work on the second floor and gave the company three days to independently dismantle the disputed structures.

If dismantling does not begin within three days, the land use control department will force the work to be carried out. All costs will be borne by the company.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev, Mayor of Bishkek

He specifically emphasized that the fountain and adjacent green area must be preserved in their original form, and any changes in the city center are permissible only with strict adherence to the design concepts and the interests of the city residents.
