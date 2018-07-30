Bishkek City Court remands Albek Ibraimov in custody

The panel of judges of the Bishkek City Court considered the lawyer’s complaint about the measure of restraint to the former mayor of the capital, Albek Ibraimov.

During the hearing, the lawyer of the accused, Sergei Slesarev, asked to release the ex-mayor. He motivated this by the fact that the detention of the defendant was illegal.

Leaving the consultation room, the judges read out the ruling that Albek Ibraimov’s detention was lawful and justified. The decision of the Pervomaisky District Court was upheld. Albek Ibraimov will be kept in the SCNS pretrial detention center until August 29, 2018.

The court explained the decision by the fact that the former mayor was charged with a grave crime — corruption.