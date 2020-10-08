Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov returns to work

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov, who wrote letter of resignation on October 6, has changed his mind and returns to work. The Bishkek City Hall confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Residents of Bishkek previously demanded to return Aziz Surakmatov to the post of mayor of the capital. They came to the City Hall yesterday. They demanded from the deputies of the City Council to resolve the issue.

According to the organizer of the protest, Umai Arykova, the Bishkek City Council is the only legitimate body in the city today. «It must meet for a session and consider the mayor’s statement. The document, which is being sent out today, has only a signature, but it is not written from whom,» she added.

Three mayors have changed in the capital for three days. Yesterday, the First Vice Mayor Almaz Baketaev was appointed to the post. On October 6, Jooshbek Koenaliev declared himself the people’s mayor; he even managed to issue an order to demolish the fence around the White House, but he was expelled.