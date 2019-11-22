Mayor of Bishkek discusses opening of Hilton Hotel with U.S. Ambassador

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov, together with the vice mayors and the chief of staff, met with a delegation from the U.S. Embassy, ​​headed by the Ambassador Donald Lu. Press service of the municipality reported.

The U.S. Ambassador Donald Lu said that Alshaya Group representative James Tynan has already begun to study details and locations for possible construction of a Hilton hotel complex and opening of a Starbucks coffee shop in Bishkek. Preliminary negotiations on the «entry» of global brands into Bishkek took place in October this year.

The parties discussed joint projects in the field of environmental safety. The Deputy Chief of the Political and Economic Department of the Embassy Dustin Bickel expressed his intention to help with creation of a roadmap to reduce harmful emissions in the capital. And Donald Lu noted that such an approach once helped the most polluted Los Angeles city to «clear» itself of pollution.

The municipality reminded that the Bishkek City Administration and the municipality of Colorado Springs, Colorado signed an agreement on peace and cooperation on February 22, 1994, and the parties agreed to resume the work.