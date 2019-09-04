15:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ex-mayors of Bishkek remanded in custody

Criminal proceedings against former mayors of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov continue in the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek.

Earlier, the judge Kubanychbek Kasymbekov stated the need to consider a preventive measure for the accused.

Prosecutors asked to extend the period of detention, lawyers — to place their clients under house arrest.

After leaving the deliberation room, the judge read out a decision on extension of detention of the accused until November 6.

Fourteen defendants, including Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov, are charged with corruption. Five of them are in custody, the rest signed recognizance not to leave the city and were placed under house arrest.

According to investigators, ex-officials deliberately overestimated the volume of construction work and materials for a total of 12,160,641 soms. Albek Ibraimov is also accused of embezzlement of funds of Dastan TNC and corruption in the provision of municipal land plots for use by individuals and legal entities. None of them pleaded guilty. Kubanychbek Kulmatov called this case fabricated.
link:
views: 14
Print
Related
Financial police interrogate Albek Ibraimov as witness
Dastan TNC case: Albek Ibraimov paid reward of $ 150,000
Ex-mayors of Bishkek remanded in custody
Kubanychbek Kulmatov, Albek Ibraimov left in SCNS pretrial detention center
Ex-mayors of Bishkek Kulmatov and Ibraimov remanded in custody
Court remands ex-mayors of Bishkek in custody
Security Council Chief: Albek Ibraimov received bribe of $250,000 in his office
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov suspected of another crime
Albek Ibraimov states about politicization of his criminal case
Trial of ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov begins
Popular
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Roberto Merchan from Spain about boorsoks, tourist tales and love of Talas Roberto Merchan from Spain about boorsoks, tourist tales and love of Talas
Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually
Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction