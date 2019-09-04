Ex-mayors of Bishkek remanded in custody

Criminal proceedings against former mayors of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov continue in the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek.

Earlier, the judge Kubanychbek Kasymbekov stated the need to consider a preventive measure for the accused.

Prosecutors asked to extend the period of detention, lawyers — to place their clients under house arrest.

After leaving the deliberation room, the judge read out a decision on extension of detention of the accused until November 6.

Fourteen defendants, including Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov, are charged with corruption. Five of them are in custody, the rest signed recognizance not to leave the city and were placed under house arrest.

According to investigators, ex-officials deliberately overestimated the volume of construction work and materials for a total of 12,160,641 soms. Albek Ibraimov is also accused of embezzlement of funds of Dastan TNC and corruption in the provision of municipal land plots for use by individuals and legal entities. None of them pleaded guilty. Kubanychbek Kulmatov called this case fabricated.