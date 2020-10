First Deputy Mayor Almaz Baketaev will fulfill duties of mayor of Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the decision was made the day before by the Coordination Council for resolving the situation in the city, and Almaz Baketaev agreed with it.

Aziz Surakmatov resigned the day before. Jooshbek Koenaliev declared himself the people’s mayor; he even managed to issue an order to demolish the fence around the White House in Bishkek.