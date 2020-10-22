14:06
USD 80.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

Sadyr Japarov accepts resignation of mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov

Acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov accepted resignation of the mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov. The order was posted on Twitter by the Bishkek City Hall.

Aziz Surakmatov resigned. Prior to that, he appointed ex-mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev to the post of the First Vice Mayor. By law, he should serve as mayor until the election of a new one. However, it became known today that he had left the post. Almaz Baketaev became the First Vice Mayor of the capital.

The mayor of Bishkek is elected by the City Council. Faction and majority coalition as well as the prime minister can nominate candidates.

It should be noted that the elections of the mayor of Bishkek will not be held yet, because elections of the mayor are not held six months before the end of the term of office of the City Council. Such a norm is stipulated in the Law on the Status of the Capital. The Bishkek City Council is to be re-elected in April 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/170330/
views: 124
Print
Related
Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov returns to work
Almaz Baketaev to fulfill duties of Bishkek mayor
Mayor of Bishkek discusses opening of Hilton Hotel with U.S. Ambassador
Bishkek Mayor Aziz Surakmatov owns 11 apartments
Mayor of Bishkek meets with residents of Oktyabrsky district
Mayor of Bishkek suggests to eliminate superfluous structures
Mayor of Bishkek inspects works on protection of Ala-Archa river banks
Aziz Surakmatov appoints acting First Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Prime Minister explains why he not nominate candidate for mayor post
Prime Minister introduces new mayor of Bishkek to City Administration staff
Popular
Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended Post-election riots: Development of Jerooy field suspended
Website of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hacked Website of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hacked
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
22 October, Thursday
13:13
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 41.1 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 41.1 millio...
12:58
Employees of Manas airport hold rally
12:49
Sadyr Japarov accepts resignation of mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov
12:30
SCNS: Kyrgyzstani trying to leave for war in Syria arrested
12:22
Customs officers, Financial Police reveal counterfeit goods for 4.7 mln rubles