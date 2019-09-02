Financial police interrogate Albek Ibraimov as witness

Ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov was summoned to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes as a witness on the fact of purchase of a fuel center by Manas International Airport OJSC. His lawyer Sergey Slesarev informed 24.kg news agency.

He added that the second interrogation took place on August 29, his client answered all the questions.

Earlier, the lawyer said that on August 27, without notice, without notifying the lawyer, Albek Ibraimov was brought to the financial police for questioning. Then he refused to answer questions.

On August 23, Ilim Karypbekov was also interrogated at the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes on this fact.

In 2013-2015, Albek Ibraimov was the Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport, and in 2015-2016 — the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ilim Karypbekov was an Executive Director of Manas International Airport OJSC (2014).

Albek Ibraimov is charged with several counts. He is accused of embezzlement of funds of Dastan TNC and corruption in providing municipal land plots for use by individuals and legal entities, as well as in construction of a school in Kalys-Ordo housing estate in Bishkek.