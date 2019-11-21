Bishkek Mayor Aziz Surakmatov owns 11 apartments

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov owns 11 apartments with a total area of ​​1,293.5 square meters. Such data is indicated in his tax return for 2018, which was published by the State Tax Service.

Aziz Surakmatov earned 433,079 soms in 2018. In addition, he has a country house of 83 square meters, two land plots of 0.15 hectares, as well as a Lexus LX 570 car.

Close relatives of the capital’s mayor earned 25,912,511 soms. Their expenses were declared in the amount of 822,000 soms. In addition, they have three apartments, a BMW car and a land plot of ​​0.08 hectares.

Recall, Aziz Surakmatov was elected a Mayor of the capital on August 8, 2018. Prior to that, he was engaged in a construction business.