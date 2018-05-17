Sooronbai Jeenbekov initiates videotaping of court sessions

The President of Kyrgyzstan suggests introducing a mandatory procedure of videotaping of all trials. Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at a meeting of the Council for Judicial Reform.

It is necessary to videotape and electronically record all the court hearings, the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that he knows that the digitalization and posting of court decisions on the Supreme Court website is selective.

The President also noted that it is necessary to train the judiciary, prosecutors, judicial executors in the new codes that came into force.