13:40
USD 68.37
EUR 80.92
RUB 1.10
English

Deputy of Parliament Gulnara-Klara Samat takes oath

A new deputy came to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The former head of the Central Election Commission Gulnara-Klara Samat (Klara Kabilova) took an oath today.

On May 15, the CEC officially handed her the deputy seat, making sure that she has no other citizenship.

Klara Kabilova took the place of Aida Salyanova, who was sentenced by the Bishkek City Court to five years in prison with confiscation of property. She was found guilty of abuse of office when being the Minister of Justice.

Klara Kabilova, being the head of the CEC, declared in 2008 that she was threatened by Maxim Bakiyev, and left the country fearing for her life.
link:
views: 76
Print
Related
Former head of CEC becomes deputy of Parliament
Kyrgyz deputies with other citizenship to be charged with criminal offence
Jeenbekov: Impossible to achieve goals without unity between branches of power
Sagynbek Keldibaev gets deputy seat
Parliament to have new deputy
Relevant committee supports Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev as prime minister
Parliament to gather for extraordinary meeting tomorrow
Parliamentary majority coalition expands
Parliamentary majority coalition not to collapse
Relevant parliament committee supports no-confidence motion against government
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation