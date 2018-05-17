Deputy of Parliament Gulnara-Klara Samat takes oath

A new deputy came to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The former head of the Central Election Commission Gulnara-Klara Samat (Klara Kabilova) took an oath today.

On May 15, the CEC officially handed her the deputy seat, making sure that she has no other citizenship.

Klara Kabilova took the place of Aida Salyanova, who was sentenced by the Bishkek City Court to five years in prison with confiscation of property. She was found guilty of abuse of office when being the Minister of Justice.

Klara Kabilova, being the head of the CEC, declared in 2008 that she was threatened by Maxim Bakiyev, and left the country fearing for her life.