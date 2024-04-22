Kamchybek Tashiev states he does not support any of candidates for Parliament

The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, said in his interview to Kadam-MEDIA that he does not support any of the candidates for the Parliament.

Recall, a number of deputies of Parliament were deprived of their mandates for their connection with Raim Matraimov. Elections to Parliament will be held in Osh, Kara-Suu and Batken constituencies.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, he has heard rumors that some parliamentary candidates are saying that they are supported by the authorities.

«Frankly speaking, some candidates, when they meet with the population, declare that they support the current government. Under the previous authorities, people liked candidates who criticized the authorities more. But now people see the changes taking place in the country and do not accept candidates who criticize the authorities,» the head of the SCNS said.

At the same time, he called on voters not to believe the candidates’ claims that they have the support of the president and the authorities. And if it is proved that the candidates said so, they will be held accountable according to the law.

«Personally, I did not support anyone. We, the authorities, do not interfere in the elections, and make sure that they take place legally. You can learn about what awaits candidates who bribe votes and violate other laws from the example of Leninsky electoral district, where the election results were annulled,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.