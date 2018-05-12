National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation

The meeting of the Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov with the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Tao Zhang took place the day before. The parties discussed further cooperation of the two financial institutions.

Tolkunbek Abdygulov noted the importance of fruitful cooperation with the IMF and the great role of the fund in the first years of the introduction and formation of the national currency. The Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed that the IMF is a global competence center for monetary policy and financial reforms.

The Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Tao Zhang noted the successes achieved by the National Bank in curbing inflation and ensuring financial stability of the republic.

Kyrgyzstan has been a member of the IMF since May 8, 1992 after the parties signed the articles of the IMF’s Statute. During the years of independence, interaction with the fund was carried out within the framework of various IMF credit mechanisms.

The meeting was also attended by the Advisor to the Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Steven Alan Barnett, the former head of the IMF mission in the Kyrgyz Republic Edward Gemayel and the new head of the mission, Christian Josz, as well as the IMF Resident Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic Yahia Said.