The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slightly improved the forecast for the growth of Kyrgyzstan ’s economy in 2024. A new IMF outlook says.

It is expected that the GDP of the republic will grow by 4.4 percent by the end of the year. In October 2023 expectations were slightly lower — 4.3 percent. Growth will slow down to 4.2 percent in 2025.

The inflation forecast has also been improved. If in October last year the IMF believed that it would be 8.6 percent in 2024, now the forecast is 6.7 percent. In 2025, inflation will be even slightly lower — at 6.6 percent.

Earlier, other financial institutions also made their forecasts for Kyrgyzstan ’s GDP growth in 2024: