Management of International Monetary Fund to visit Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as part of his working visit to Washington city (USA), met with Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Bo Li. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed current issues of cooperation in the field of climate change, energy and green economy.

Akylbek Japarov noted that thanks to the coordinated work of the Cabinet of Ministers on improvement of tax administration and introduction of digital technologies, economic growth in Kyrgyzstan over the past three years has averaged 7 percent.

He also focused on the current macroeconomic situation in the republic, paying special attention to the implementation of energy projects, including the construction of Kambarata HPP 1.

Akylbek Japarov emphasized that, taking into account the scale of the strategic project, as well as the potential dividends for the country’s energy security and economic growth, Kyrgyzstan is ready to consider various options for cooperation in the implementation of this grandiose project.

Bo Li shared his views on the current challenges of the global economy, noting accelerating inflation, threats to food security and natural disasters. He also shared his plans to visit Kyrgyzstan in 2024.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain active interaction on all priority issues, including those discussed during the meeting.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting with the Director of the International Monetary Fund for the Middle East and Central Asia, Jihad Azour.

«Our government is focused on implementing reforms to improve the efficiency of public finances, develop the private sector and fight corruption. We are confident that continued constructive dialogue and technical cooperation with the IMF will help achieve our strategic goals. I would like to note that the economy (GDP) grew by an unprecedented 8.8 percent in the first quarter of 2024,» Akylbek Japarov said.