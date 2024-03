The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan for the second time in March intervened in the foreign-exchange market. The website of the bank reports.

This time the National Bank bought dollars. A total of $9 million was purchased with settlements different from the date of the transaction. The last time the National Bank bought the currency on the market was in June 2022.

The National Bank intervenes to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market and avoid sharp exchange rate hikes.