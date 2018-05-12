20:29
USD 68.67
EUR 81.86
RUB 1.11
English

Kubanychbek Kulmatov tells why he was summoned to SCNS

The head of the State Customs Service, former mayor of Bishkek, Kubanychbek Kulmatov, told 24.kg news agency why he was summoned to the State Committee for National Security.

According to him, he was interrogated on construction of a school in Kylys-Ordo residential area. «We built a school on a heavy ground. A lot of money was spent on strengthening the site. Now they say that construction was banned. Although there is simply no other place in the housing estate,» Kubanychbek Kulmatov said.

«We had nothing to do with expenses. It was built by TBEA. We constructed a two-story building for 2,000 students. The school turned out to be good. Everything that concerns TBEA is being checked now,» Kubanychbek Kulmatov said.

The school was built when Kubanychbek Kulmatov worked as the mayor of Bishkek. The Prosecutor General’s Office instituted criminal proceedings against the officials of the Public Department of Capital Construction and the City Financial Department of the Bishkek City Administration under the articles 304 (abuse of office), 306 (signing of contract, state procurement contrary to the interests of the Kyrgyz Republic) and 315 (forgery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 313
Print
Related
Kubanychbek Kulmatov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Sapar isakov included in list of officials responsible for Bishkek HPP upgrading
New deputy of SCNS Chairman appointed
Ex-PM summoned for questioning within investigation into Bishkek HPP upgrading
Sapar Isakov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
China’s Ambassador about friendship with Kyrgyzstan, projects, Jeenbekov's visit
SCNS detains Aibek Kaliev
Ex-head of Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Abdil Segizbaev tells about resignation and why he does not leave country
SCNS detains mayor of Jalal-Abad within Bishkek HPP breakdown case
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Beauty from Siberia: I am always taken as local in Kyrgyzstan Beauty from Siberia: I am always taken as local in Kyrgyzstan
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Eight patients discharged from hospital Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Eight patients discharged from hospital
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Cook hospitalized Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Cook hospitalized