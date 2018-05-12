Kubanychbek Kulmatov tells why he was summoned to SCNS

The head of the State Customs Service, former mayor of Bishkek, Kubanychbek Kulmatov, told 24.kg news agency why he was summoned to the State Committee for National Security.

According to him, he was interrogated on construction of a school in Kylys-Ordo residential area. «We built a school on a heavy ground. A lot of money was spent on strengthening the site. Now they say that construction was banned. Although there is simply no other place in the housing estate,» Kubanychbek Kulmatov said.

«We had nothing to do with expenses. It was built by TBEA. We constructed a two-story building for 2,000 students. The school turned out to be good. Everything that concerns TBEA is being checked now,» Kubanychbek Kulmatov said.

The school was built when Kubanychbek Kulmatov worked as the mayor of Bishkek. The Prosecutor General’s Office instituted criminal proceedings against the officials of the Public Department of Capital Construction and the City Financial Department of the Bishkek City Administration under the articles 304 (abuse of office), 306 (signing of contract, state procurement contrary to the interests of the Kyrgyz Republic) and 315 (forgery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.